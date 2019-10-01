|
|
|
William Carl Ellis, age 97, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at his farm in Victoria, MS.
Carl served in the Army as a cook in the South Pacific during WWII. He retired from Burlington Northern R.R. and a member of the Masons and Shriners.
Carl aka Daddy, W.C., Possum Eyes and Bom Bom, was born to the late Belle and Wylie Ellis of Clinton, TN. He was preceded in death by four children, Wanda Faye, Kyle, Ralph, and Jeff, as well as five sisters and two brothers.
He and his late wife Janie raised 8 children in Memphis, TN, Carlene (Don), Kyle (Felicia), Ronald (Mary), William (Lucretia), Ralph, Mark (Dee), Billy (Kristie) and Jeff. Carl leaves to mourn his death four surviving children, eleven grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.,
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with a funeral service to be held at 2:00pm, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy Bartlett, TN 38133.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Ellis family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 1, 2019