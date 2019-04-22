Resources More Obituaries for William Lewelling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Charles "Bill" Lewelling

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William Charles "Bill" Lewelling, age 84, of Lakeland TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 20, 2019.



He is survived by his children, Chuck Lewelling, Julie DeFilippo, Cindy Soenksen and Leah Kennon; his daughter-in-law, Jenny Lewelling, his son-in-law, Greg Kennon and his 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Bill was born on May 9, 1934, in Carroll County TN to Ernest and Helen Lewelling. He graduated from Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg TN. He attended Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, TN. He moved to Memphis, TN. with his family in 1955. He was working at the American Finishing Company in Memphis when he met and fell in love with Bobbie McElwain. Bill and Bobbie were married on May 23, 1957, in Deming, New Mexico.



Bill served in US 6th Army, 4th missile battalion. He was primarily stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. After his service, Bill and Bobbie made their home in Memphis, TN. Bill worked for the Claridge Hotel in downtown Memphis until the Mid South Coliseum opened in 1964. Bill served as Service Manager for the Coliseum until 1972, when he joined Levitz Furniture. For over 20 years, Bill served as General Manager for both Levitz locations in Memphis, later joining Goldsmiths and Macys before retiring.



Bill served as an active member of the Kimball, Getwell, Wooddale, Southwind and Woodland Hills churches of Christ. He served in leadership, as an elder, for two of those congregations for over 16 years. Bill was always ready to serve and help anyone in need. He taught Bible classes most of his adult life. He also regularly worked with youth groups and was always available to counsel and guide young people. Bill's love for the Lord was evident in his many acts of service and his availability and love for others. Bill and Bobbie's home was always open and welcoming, a regular haven, especially for young people.



Bill was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His greatest joy was guiding his family to love God and love others. Jesus was always center in Bill's life. This wonderful Christian example will be missed by all who knew him.



Family and friends will gather from 5- 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. A service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Friday, April 26th at 2 pm Memphis Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be made to memphisfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.