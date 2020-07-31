1/1
William David "Dave" Parker
1954 - 2020
William David "Dave" Parker, age 66, of Munford, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis from complications of pneumonia and COVID-19. He was born in Oglethorpe, GA on January 9, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Parker Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Denise Vandever Parker, brother Mark (Barbara) and seven children; Tracy (Shawn) Babington, Kristie Jones, Tina Sivells, Eric (Andrea) West, Jennifer (Troy) Eden, Wendy (Chris) Martin and Jessica (Jason) Leong. Dave also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; Mason and Molly; Kaylee, Ashlyn and Taylor; Mikayla and William; Addison; Hunter and Joey; Alexa, Benjamin, Phoebe and Abigail; Andrew and Seth as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his brother-in-law, Nathan Sullivan.

Dave was a 34-year veteran of the Department of Defense, working as a rigger for the US Navy. Dave was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Troop leader and Scoutmaster for many years. He enjoyed camping with his friends and family, loved Corvettes and spent many hours in his yard, working with his hands.

Dave was a loving husband, father, and friend, collecting other people's children throughout his life and loving each of them as if they were his own. He loved to laugh and had the silliest, most infectious giggle. His biggest joy in life was spending time with the people he loved most.

Due to restrictions in place from COVID-19, memorials will be planned for a later time. A service will take place at the family plot in Oglethorpe, GA in October, with a celebration of life in Shelton, WA in 2021.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
