, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Methodist Germantown. He was born to the late U.M. and Juanita on March 3, 1938 in Paducah, KY. Doug's favorite hobbies include boating, canoeing, backpacking and cattle farming. He served honorably in the Unites States Navy. Doug also owned and operated Camp Electric Company.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Wilma Gibbs and two children, William Douglas Gibbs, Jr., Patrick Edward Gibbs and a sister, Suzanne Burks.Doug is survived by two children, Grant Gibbs (Melissa) and Julia Sellers (Steve); two brothers, Don Gibbs (Becky), John Gibbs (Brownie). He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Joshua Sellers, Blair Sellers, Christian Jackson (Garrett), Jake Gibbs and Faith Gibbs.