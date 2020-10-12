1/1
William Douglas "Doug" Gibbs
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Doug" Douglas Gibbs, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Methodist Germantown. He was born to the late U.M. and Juanita on March 3, 1938 in Paducah, KY. Doug's favorite hobbies include boating, canoeing, backpacking and cattle farming. He served honorably in the Unites States Navy. Doug also owned and operated Camp Electric Company.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Wilma Gibbs and two children, William Douglas Gibbs, Jr., Patrick Edward Gibbs and a sister, Suzanne Burks.

Doug is survived by two children, Grant Gibbs (Melissa) and Julia Sellers (Steve); two brothers, Don Gibbs (Becky), John Gibbs (Brownie). He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Joshua Sellers, Blair Sellers, Christian Jackson (Garrett), Jake Gibbs and Faith Gibbs.

A funeral service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved