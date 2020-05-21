William Edward Werkhoven
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Edward Werkhoven, 84, of Bartlett, TN passed away May 20, 2020.

William was a communicant at St. Ann Bartlett Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, the Serra Club, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was a passionate fan of Memphis Tigers Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, but was most devoted to his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kae Werkhoven; his son, Jerry Werkhoven; his parents, William and Catherine Werkhoven; and his brother, Leroy Werkhoven.

William is survived by his children, Tommy Werkhoven (Nicole), Father Michael Werkhoven, daughter, Maryanne Rome (Neil), John Werkhoven (Nikki); daughter in law, Margaret Werkhoven; grandchildren, Brooke, Joey, Regina, Kristi, Julian, Noah, Nick, Elijah, Jake, Taylor, Ann Marie; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Emma; and his sister Patricia Keel.

Memorials may be made to The Society of Saint Vincent DePaul of Memphis, Inc. 1306 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.

Family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Ann's Catholic Church 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved