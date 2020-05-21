William Edward Werkhoven, 84, of Bartlett, TN passed away May 20, 2020.



William was a communicant at St. Ann Bartlett Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, the Serra Club, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was a passionate fan of Memphis Tigers Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, but was most devoted to his family.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Kae Werkhoven; his son, Jerry Werkhoven; his parents, William and Catherine Werkhoven; and his brother, Leroy Werkhoven.



William is survived by his children, Tommy Werkhoven (Nicole), Father Michael Werkhoven, daughter, Maryanne Rome (Neil), John Werkhoven (Nikki); daughter in law, Margaret Werkhoven; grandchildren, Brooke, Joey, Regina, Kristi, Julian, Noah, Nick, Elijah, Jake, Taylor, Ann Marie; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Emma; and his sister Patricia Keel.



Memorials may be made to The Society of Saint Vincent DePaul of Memphis, Inc. 1306 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.



Family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Ann's Catholic Church 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

