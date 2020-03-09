Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
William Eugene Ingram


1939 - 2020
William Eugene Ingram Obituary
William Eugene Ingram, 80, of Germantown, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

He was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on November 29, 1939, to Carlos and Shirley Ingram. Bill was a retired executive of Conwood Company, LLP.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James and his sister Jean. He is survived by his wife, Jane Ingram, his children Mike Ingram (Karen) and Tracy Jones (Chet), three grandchildren, sister, Pamela Poole and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends gathered at Memorial Park Funeral Home for a visitation from 5-7 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services was at Memorial Park Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the , , or a charity of the giver's choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020
