Resources More Obituaries for William Brignole Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William F. Brignole

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William F. Brignole, age 76, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. William was born on May 30, 1942.



Mr. Brignole was retired from International Harvester (Navistar) after 44 years. He was veteran of the Navy Reserve, loved to fish, travel, and spend time with his family. Mr. Brignole was also a member of Trafalgar Village Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Fred G. Brignole and Lonie Mae Brignole.



Mr. Brignole is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda Brignole, his children; Joan Meyer, Angela Blankenship, Tony Brignole, and Brandy Hamilton, one brother, Edgar Brignole, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Brignole family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries