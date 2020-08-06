William "Bill" Gerald Brigman Sr., age 86, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Bill was born July 31, 1934 in Gilt Edge, TN.



Bill was a joyful Christian who put his whole heart in everything he did. He first loved his Jesus, and then loved his family immensely. He enjoyed his grands and his great grands and they kept him laughing. He was a prayerful man with a deep love for our Lord. As the Brigman patriarch, it is his earnest prayer that everyone in his family dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ and live a righteous and happy life, giving all praise and honor and live for the Lord in everything they do.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Proctor Brigman and Lucile Brigman, two sisters, Thelma Frances Holden and Sandra Faye Jackson. Bill is survived by Gail his loving wife of 45 years, four children; Carrie Templeton (Terry), Jerry Brigman, Robert Brigman, Brenda Brigman (Louis), seven grandchildren; Ricky, Michelle, Heather, Kimberly, Angel, Laura, Robert, twelve great grandchildren; Pierce, Kaile, Lyla, Emma, Jaci, John David, Jocelyn, William, Dani, McKenzie, Ryder, and Luke.

Pall Bearers will be Robert A. Brigman Sr., Robert A. Brignamn Jr., Pierce Norton, Lewis Rose, Jerry Brigman, Jason Brady



The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may be made to The Memphis Union Mission.

