|
|
|
William Gordon Ellsworth, III, age 40, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
William was born September 9, 1979, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Kathleen Ellsworth and the late David Coleman Ellsworth. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 until 2005, serving as a Soldier and Lance Corporal. His hobbies included collecting vintage pocket watches and old currency.
Mr. Ellsworth is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Jane Ellsworth; two stepdaughters, Angel Lakes and Frankie Smith; two stepsons, Stephen Spivey and Frank Smith; his mother, Kathleen Ellsworth; his fiancé, Michelle Smith; his aunt, Jane Francis; and his uncle, Joel Francis. He was preceded in death by his father, David Coleman Ellsworth and his sister, Rebecca Ann Stewart.
A private interment for Mr. Ellsworth was held at 11 A.M. Monday, April 13, 2020, at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A memorial service was held at 2 P.M. Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Chris Goodman, the mayor of Oakland, officiating.
The family requests that memorials be directed to NF1 – Neurofibromatosis Network, 213 S. Wheaton Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2020