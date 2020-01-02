|
William H. Thurman, 71, of West Memphis, Arkansas, son of William H. Thurman, Sr. and Jean Lockhart Thurman, passed away on December 28, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. Born on November 15, 1948, Bill had a lifelong love of music. A freelance musician for most of his life, Bill played numerous instruments including violin, viola, guitar, piano, harp, flute, pennywhistle, clarinet, and bassoon. He was a songwriter with a poetic soul. He made numerous music CDs and tapes, mostly of the fiddle music he deeply loved. He was a master of both classical and folk music. He held Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees and a Performance Certificate from the University of Memphis. He also played with many groups, including a guest performance with the Irish band The Chieftains. He played in both the Nashville and the Memphis Symphony Orchestras. At Memphis recording studios in the '60s and '70s, he recorded for stars like Al Green, Dusty Springfield, and Isaac Hayes. Bill spent numerous years making and restoring violins and teaching fiddle and violin. He also traveled to Connecticut to give educational performances in the state where he had his cancer surgery and dedicated his final CD as a fundraiser for the Smilow Cancer Center of Yale/New Haven Hospital. He formed hundreds of close friendships from these musical experiences over his lifetime.
In addition to music, one of Bill's great joys was spending time in nature. He loved astronomy, hiking, photographing nature, and birdwatching. He recognized countless birdsongs and could imitate most of them. He also had a lifelong interest in genealogy, traveling to many places in the country searching for family records before there was such thing as the internet!
Bill leaves behind two sisters, Laurel Thurman of Ashford, CT and her spouse Cheryl Chase, Jeanne Thurman Cross of Tampa, FL and her spouse Joseph Cross, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Western Kentucky, where Bill spent many happy times in his youth.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the Nature Conservancy or to the Arkansas Audubon Society.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020