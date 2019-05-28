Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Resources More Obituaries for William Cutsinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Henry "Hank" Cutsinger

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William Henry "Hank" Cutsinger, beloved husband and father departed this life surrounded by his family on May 23, 2019.



He was born in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, September 29, 1936, to the late Noble and Elizabeth Cutsinger.



After graduating from High School in Hayti, Missouri, he attended Mississippi State University and graduated from Memphis State University. He had a long career with the 3M Company in sales and marketing, AC&S Division.



As a longtime member of White Station Church of Christ, he was active in the Global Missions team and many church activities. His love of photography brought him joy. He delighted in taking photos for the church directory and church events. His photos of family and vacations are cherished.



He leaves his wife, Margaret, two daughters, Carla Cutsinger (David Douglas), Cheryl Bledsoe, nephew, Mark Malin, nephew-in-law, Bill Essary and his much-loved church family.



He was predeceased by his stepson, James "Jay" Bledsoe, sister, Bettye Allen, niece, Jan Malin Essary, and nephew Brad Malin.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at White Station Church of Christ. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and services at 11:00 am.



Gifts in lieu of flowers may be directed to Global Missions in care of White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial Road, Memphis, TN 38117 or to a .



Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 28, 2019