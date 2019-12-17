|
William "Bill" Hiram Blaylock, 97 years old, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Bill was born on August 21, 1922, in Montgomery County, Mississippi to the late Claude H. & Dorothy Brown Blaylock. He attended high school in Kilmichael, Mississippi. Bill and his wife Onnie were longtime members of Ardmore Baptist Church until it closed. Recently they have been attending Crossroads Baptist Church. Mr. Blaylock starting working in 1954 for W.D.I.A. radio in Memphis as a technician and later worked for Auditronics.
Mr. Blaylock is survived by his wife of 73 years Onnie Lee Carpenter Blaylock; children Shelley Hurst, Jeff Blaylock and Harvey "Bill" Blaylock; grandchildren Bryan Barnett, Justin Barnett, Derek Blaylock and Thomas Hurst; great-grandchildren Payton Barnett, Meagan Barnett, Samantha Barnett and Lauren Barnett.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, the 19th of December from one o'clock in the afternoon until funeral services begin at two o'clock all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Chapel, Memphis, TN 38119. An escorted funeral procession will follow to Memphis Memory Gardens for interment.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 17, 2019