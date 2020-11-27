William "Bill" Howard Platten
was born on September 3, 1953 to the late Howard & Margaret "Peggy" Platten and entered Heaven at the age of 67 after Covid-19 took his life on November 22, 2020. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, especially the love of his life, Rene Platten, and his daughters, Laura (Hayden) Simons, Julie (Reed) Long, and Kathleen (Jason) Caswell (Gulfport, MS), and 11 adoring grandchildren. Bill is survived by 5 siblings Ann Platten McIntrye, Lou Platten (Carol Roth), Patty (Bill) Maneke, Jeanne (Walter) Bowe, and John (Margie) Platten.
Bill was the most incredible father to his three girls. He had the gift of making each of them (and most everyone else he knew) feel like they were his favorite…and each had evidence to back that up! He took time to love, listen, guide, and support each of them uniquely - even as they matured and began their own families. Anyone who knew Bill knew that his true favorite was his wife, and they made the perfect team. When they met, Bill was working as a bagger at a grocery store and 39 years later he retired as a well-respected, well-loved Vice President of Kroger. Together they had many adventures and created deep friendships around the country as they moved eight times in twelve years before settling down in Memphis, TN.
Bill invested his time, attention, and intention regularly throughout Memphis. He served in small ways and with grand gestures. He was involved with many ministries through his church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help; he served and led the Disciples in Mission, Men's Morning of Spirituality, the Fishers of Men group, and has worked with Rene to serve the Missionaries of Charity, the guests of Room in the Inn, and anywhere he saw a need. They also managed Catholic Heart Workcamp together for 11 summers and attended many mission trips together. He served on the Board of the MidSouth Food Bank, Catholic Charities and Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he met his "Little Brother" DeMarkis.
Bill will be remembered for the example he set in loving others well. His faith drove him to be on mission wherever he went. Bill was a stranger to no one and his humor endeared him to everyone. His wit made his family laugh in all circumstances. Bill had a gift of sharing wisdom and then giving room to use it. He also had a few mottos he liked to use such as: "Always Do Your Best," "Do it with love," "To whom much is given, much is expected."
He was tenderly treated at Germantown Methodist Hospital in the ICU as a Covid patient. We are so thankful for each of the healthcare workers that cared for Bill. Their hands were diligent and their calls maintained our hope.Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, in an effort to keep everyone safe, there will not be a visitation scheduled. A private family service will be held on December 5, 2020 to celebrate and honor the life of Bill Platten at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Please join in the celebratory mass via livestream with this link: https://foreverreadyllc.com/billplatten
Because we are not having a visitation, an email account has been set up for anyone wishing to share their memories of Bill: rememberingbillplatten@gmail.com
These memories will be shared with Rene and the girls as a special tribute to Bill.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Room In the Inn, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, or Catholic Charities of West Tennessee.https://www.roomintheinn-memphis.org/index.php/support-us/ways-to-givehttps://msmentor.org/donate/https://www.ccwtn.org/donate/