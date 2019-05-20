|
|
|
William Jerry Russom, 78, passed away May 18, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. He was born in Crockett County, Tennessee; was a Vietnam era in the United States Air Force veteran. Mr. Russom was retired from General Electric as a machinist and later went on to become a truck driver. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, flying airplanes and riding his Harley. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his companion, Carolyn Landers; daughter, Teresa Alford; sons, Travis (Karen) Russom and Devin Russom; six-grandchildren, Lyle, Chelsea, Reid, Rachel, Benjamin, Amanda; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Dallas and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. at Pond Creek Cemetery in Alamo, Tennessee.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 20, 2019
Read More