William Joseph Craven, III
Billy Craven, 54, of Memphis, TN, died February 15, 2020 with his family by his side after an acute illness.
Billy was born February 22, 1965 to Elaine Reilly Craven and William Joseph Craven, Jr. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He worked over 25 years at United Parcel Service, earning multiple accolades for safe driving.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine Reilly Craven of Memphis; sister, Patricia Craven Williams, her husband Greg Williams and their children U.S. Army Captain Reilly Williams and Jay Williams of Enumclaw, WA; brother, Dennis Craven, his wife Hope McKittrick Craven and their children William Craven and Lucas Craven of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Elizabeth Craven, as well as his father Bill.
Billy, also known as Bill or WildBill, loved Memphis culture, especially the live music scene and Memphis sports. He will be remembered by his friends for his encyclopedic knowledge on many subjects, his sense of humor, and his big heart.
Visitation will be held at Memphis Funeral Home – Poplar Chapel, 5599 Poplar Avenue, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on February 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117, with burial immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family asks that any memorials be sent in his memory to Holy Rosary Catholic School.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 18, 2020