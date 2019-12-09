|
William J. Sewell
April 6, 1928 - December 6, 2019
William Joseph Sewell was born on April 6, 1928, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. His parents were Virgil Sewell and Flossie Thomas. He married JoNell Ingram as a young seminarian. They had three children together: Kathleen Louise, Suzanne Marie, and William Joseph.
His life was devoted to the ministry; he pastored churches for more than 40 years. After retiring, he continued to minister to others even in the last days of his life, giving bi-weekly devotionals at The Village in Germantown. He was loved by his family, his neighbors, and his friends.
Family will receive friends December 10, 2019, 10:00 am - 11:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 8899 Trinity Road, Cordova, TN 38018
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 9, 2019