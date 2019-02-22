Resources More Obituaries for William Frasure Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Kyle Frasure

1999 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William Kyle Frasure passed away February 20, 2019. Kyle was born in Memphis, TN to Aaron and Kelly Frasure on November 30, 1999. He attended St. Louis School where he was active in basketball, baseball, football, and his beloved youth group. He then went on to Christian Brothers High School where he remained active in baseball his freshman year. However, football and bowling are where Kyle shined as an amazing athlete and role model to his family, friends, and adoring brothers. He was proud of his athletic achievements: perfect 300 game in bowling, being a part of the 2018 State Championship Bowling Team and helping lead the 11-0 CBHS regular football season in 2017. He was a freshman at the University of Memphis where he had recently been initiated into the Kappa Alpha Order. Kyle could always be found at the Bowling Center, coaching one of his little brothers, or goofing off with friends and family. There are so many ways Kyle will be remembered; from his huge personality, fearless spirit, love of the Razorbacks and Tigers, listening to country music, his giving heart, genuine smile, full hugs, and loyal friendships.



Kyle was preceded in death by grandparents: Billy Hardwick and Debbie Frasure. He leaves behind his parents Aaron and Kelly, his brothers Jacob and Cole. Great-grandparents Ruth Hammons and Barbara Dunlap. Grandparents Rebecca Hardwick, Bill Frasure (Debbie), Gary Dunlap (Linda). Aunts and uncles Jamie Howell (Richard), Eddie, Chris, Tara (Tom), Jordan, John (Trish), Megan. Cousins Codi (Katie), Garrett, Charlie, Lydia, Katie, Caroline.



The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25th at St. Louis Catholic Church from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26th at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the burial.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to Special Olympics Greater Memphis, Christian Brothers High School, or St. Louis Youth Group. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 22, 2019