Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
William Lee Bourland

William Lee Bourland Obituary
William Lee Bourland, 93, passed away October 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters; one step-son, Eddie Gowens; and one step-grandson, Kyle Gowens. Lee is survived by his wife of 46 years, Faye Bourland; 2 daughters, Wilma Dunlap and Sandra Bishop; 1 step-son, Thomas Gowens; 1 step-daughter, Teresa Gowens; 5 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be at Forest Hill South Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 2, 2019
