William Mark Laster, age 57, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1962 in Memphis, TN to Patricia and Floyd Laster.



He was brilliant and well educated. He worked at Juniper as a Network Engineer. He was well respected by his colleges. On August 6, 1988 he married Sheila Long. They raised two daughters Kelsey and Kristen. He was passionate about technology and had a love of music, especially rock -n- roll. He enjoyed fishing, animals, and nature and always took the scenic route. He has a special bond with his father Floyd.



He was preceded in death by his mother (Patricia) and brother (Floyd Jr.) He is survived by his wife Sheila, two children Kelsey & Kristen, Father Floyd, Mom Tommye, sister Lisa (Edward-Squeaker), sister Patty, brother-in-law Bruce Long, Aunt Roanne, uncle Jim Gatewood (Becky), cousins Dana (Gracie), Eric, nieces Whitney (Cody) & Shelby, nephew Trey (Reina), great-nephews Deacon and Dominic, and other family members.



A rotunda service for William will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38125.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Laster family. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 11, 2019