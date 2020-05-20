William "Bill" N. Liles, Jr., 71, of Germantown, TN passed away May 18th, 2020 after a brief illness.
Bill was born in Memphis, TN on December 4th, 1948 to the late William N. Liles, Sr. and Mary McMullen Liles. Along with Bill's parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Liles.
Bill attended Central High School and upon graduating he attended and graduated from Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS with a Bachelor's Degree. He worked for Joseph Orgill, Stringer Nursery, Cordova Club Golf Course, and Dixon Gallery and Gardens. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, and horticulturist. He also attended Hope Church.
Bill is survived by his son, James "Jim" Liles and his sister, Martha Sundberg (Pearson).
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21st from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Family will also receive friends from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on Friday, May 22nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00 am and burial afterwards at Liberty United Methodist Church in Ashland, MS at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 20, 2020.