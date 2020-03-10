|
William Rayburn Gentry of Milford, VA formerly of Collierville TN, born November 21, 1929, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 90 on March 1, 2020.
After a lifetime of service, he achieved his final promotion to the heavenly hosts. His career began and ended as a Methodist minister, first in Missouri, then 24 years as an Army Chaplain with two tours in Vietnam, ending with nine years at Pleasant View Methodist Church in Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his guiding light in life his loving wife Helen, and grandson Patrick. He is survived by his five children: William R. Gentry Jr, wife Debbie, Ruth Freiseis, husband Reinhold, George S. Gentry, wife Cathy, Pam Tucker, husband Mike; Annette Kossan, husband Pete; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11 at Christ United Methodist Church on the Square from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm with the celebration of his Life to follow immediately at 5:30 pm.
Interment will be held on Thursday, March 12 in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 9:30 am.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 10, 2020