William Richard Hanks of Bartlett, TN, born October 27th, 1937 in Burlison, TN to parents Marvin Hanks and Inez Carrol. He died on June 13th, 2020 at the age of 82 after a short illness. A graduate of Munford High School and a 40+ year employee of DuPont, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Anderson Hanks.



A longtime member of Range Hills Baptist Church. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Hanks and Inez Carrol, as well as a brother George Hanks and a half-brother Gary Carrol.



Survived by his wife Linda Anderson Hanks; two half-brothers, Lynn Hanks and Jimmy Hanks; three half-sisters, Faye Griffith, Sheila Brubaker, and Sandra White; three nephews, Andy Hanks, David Hanks, and David Anderson; two nieces, Regina Smith, and Ann Michelle Anderson. In addition, there are nine grand nieces and nephews and a host of great/great-grand nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be the same day at Memorial Park Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store