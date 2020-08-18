William "Bill" Robert Joshlin Jr., 90, passed away on August 14, 2020 after a long illness. He was a longtime member of Germantown United Methodist Church.



Mr. Joshlin was preceded in death by his loving wife Charlotte Lee Joshlin, his son Walter David "Josh" Joshlin, and his daughter Juanita Carol Larson. He is survived by his brother Charles Joshlin and three grandchildren, David Brannon Joshlin, Jason William Pegg, and Jeffery Lee Gillia, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Mr. Joshlin was born on Sept. 15, 1929. He graduated from Millington Central High School Class of '48. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War Era. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. He worked for and retired from AT&T (Bell South). He was an active member of The American Legion, Post 250, Germantown, TN. He was well known and liked by all while working at Germantown Hardware until health issues forced him to retire permanently.



The visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 20th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN. Memorial services at 10 a.m., Friday, August 21st same location. Graveside will follow at Embury Methodist Church Cemetery in Millington, TN. at 12 noon.



Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Memphis or Germantown United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

