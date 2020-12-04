William "Ronnie" Ronald Saigeon, 80, of Eads, Tennessee passed away November 30th, 2020.



He was preceded in death by Agnes and Glen Roberts and his father, William Saigeon.



Ronnie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Saigeon; his daughters, Rene Hug (David), Michele Provo, Keri Stewart (Chris); grandchildren, David Hug, Jr. (Haley), Connor Stewart (Addi), Jake Stewart, Emilie Hug, Nash Stewart, Emma Provo, Robbie Provo, and Brodie Provo. He also leaves behind his faithful companion, Mickey.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Fisherville, 11893 Macon Rd, Eads, TN 38028.



Family will have a drive by visitation for friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, December 5th at First Baptist Fisherville, 11893 Macon Rd, Eads, TN. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store