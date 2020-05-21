William T. Whitley, Jr. (87) died 5/20/20. He was a lifelong Memphian and was known as "Bill" or "Billy" to his friends, depending on how long they knew him.



His schools included CBHS, CMA, Vanderbilt, and Memphis State. He began his career at Arrow Trailers and retired from Fruehauf Trailers in 1991 as a Regional Used Trailer & Truck Equipment Manager. He then founded Memphis Trailer Sales and retired from there in 1998.



After retirement, he volunteered for numerous organizations including Downtown Elementary School, The American Cancer Society, and Trezevant Episcopal Home where he was a resident.



He had a love of golf, travel, and classic car restoration having restored numerous old British roadsters.



He is preceded in death by his parents Bill, Sr. and Sarah Whitley and his sister, Ann McThenia. He leaves his wife of 60 years Carolyn (Kaki) Davis Whitley, his sons Mike Whitley (Lisa) and Charles Whitley (Wendy), his grandson Davis Whitley (Amanda), and his granddaughter Lindsey Williams (Matt) and four great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or Trezevant Episcopal Home.



