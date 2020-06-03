Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family



1990 – 2020



William Taylor Payne, age 29, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, May 30, 2020.



Taylor was born July 31, 1990, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of William L. Payne and Patricia Butler Payne. He graduated from White Station High School in 2009 and started his own business selling sneakers in 2013 named SwiftKickz. He enjoyed collecting sneakers and had a special love for his dog, Grayson. He was lovingly referred to by his friends as "TPayne".



Taylor is survived by his parents, William L. and Patricia B. Payne of Cordova, TN, and his brother, Connor Payne (Blake) of Memphis, TN.



Funeral Services for Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A visitation for Taylor will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at William "Taylor" Payne1990 – 2020William Taylor Payne, age 29, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, May 30, 2020.Taylor was born July 31, 1990, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of William L. Payne and Patricia Butler Payne. He graduated from White Station High School in 2009 and started his own business selling sneakers in 2013 named SwiftKickz. He enjoyed collecting sneakers and had a special love for his dog, Grayson. He was lovingly referred to by his friends as "TPayne".Taylor is survived by his parents, William L. and Patricia B. Payne of Cordova, TN, and his brother, Connor Payne (Blake) of Memphis, TN.Funeral Services for Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A visitation for Taylor will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store