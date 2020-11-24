William Thomas Brown, Jr.

1947 – 2020, age 73, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and husband of Beverly "Cookie" Hawkins Brown, departed this life Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.William was born November 14, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late William Thomas Brown, Sr. and Opal McDonald Brown. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Captain and received his bachelor's degree from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. He was married on January 24, 1975, to Beverly Hawkins Brown and was employed as a quality engineer for Carrier Corporation in Collierville, Tennessee for thirteen years. William was a member of Moscow United Methodist Church in Moscow, Tennessee, and enjoyed reading and playing the guitar and banjo.Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Beverly "Cookie" Brown of Somerville, TN; two sons, Aaron Thomas Brown of Seattle, WA and Matthew Scott Brown of Metairie, LA; and his sister, Diane Gibson of Arizona. He also leaves behind his pet dog, Rowdy.