, 83, of Arlington, Tennessee, died on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at home with his wife of 64 years by his side.Toby Lee Deering preceded his father in death in 2001.Bill is survived by his children Debra Blaydes, Wendy Warf, Tammy Lynn (Jimmy) Simpson, Bill (Julia) Deering and Robert Deering; sisters Donna Hon and Becky Polchlopek; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.