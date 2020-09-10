William Wilbur Deering
, 83, of Arlington, Tennessee, died on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at home with his wife of 64 years by his side.
Toby Lee Deering preceded his father in death in 2001.
Bill is survived by his children Debra Blaydes, Wendy Warf, Tammy Lynn (Jimmy) Simpson, Bill (Julia) Deering and Robert Deering; sisters Donna Hon and Becky Polchlopek; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 11th from 1PM until services begin at 2PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. The service will begin with honors from the Al Chymia Shrine Temple of Memphis. Burial with Naval honors will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.Any memorials in Bill's honor should be sent to any of the Shriner's Children's hospitals.
Online condolences and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.