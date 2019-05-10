Home

Willie Claudius Watt


1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Willie Claudius Watt Obituary
Mr. Willie Claudius Watt, 66, of Memphis, died February 18, 2019. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Watt was born April 2, 1952, and veteran of the U.S. Army.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1:15 p.m., in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due.

All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home-Poplar Chapel.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 10, 2019
