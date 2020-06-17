Willie "Bill" David Moss, Jr. passed peacefully, at the age of 88, to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020.
He was born and raised in Laurel, Mississippi where he met his wife Geneva (Walters), who preceded him in death after 63 years of marriage.
He was also preceded in death by his parents Willie and Sadie Moss and his brother, Robert Moss.
He is survived by his brother Frank Moss (Clara) of Fairfax, Virginia; children: Jenny Doss (Bill), Alan Moss (Judy) and Vicki Griffin (Lee); grandchildren: Jason Moss (Shannon), Ryan Moss (Mandy), Derek Doss (Margaret), Emily Dagostin (Andrew), Austin Griffin and Matthew Griffin and ten great-grandchildren.
Bill was retired from the Commercial Appeal. He was an avid golfer. He also loved singing in the choir and to his grandchildren. He was a member of Covenant Baptist Church of Collierville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Covenant Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 17, 2020.