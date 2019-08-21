Home

Cdr. William E. Berrie, USNR, Ret., 88, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2019, in Springdale, AR.

Bill, as he was known to family and friends, was predeceased in life by his wife, Madeline P. Berrie, parents, Merle and Mary Berrie; one sister, Kitty Kirch; and brother, Buddy Berrie.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marie R. Berrie, two sisters, five children, three step-children, nineteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

After twenty-eight years of service to our country, Bill continued to fly and was an avid reader. Loved by all, Pops will be missed and never forgotten.

Visitation is scheduled Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at St. Louis Catholic Church, Memphis, TN. Graveside services will follow at 1:15 p.m. at West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 21, 2019
