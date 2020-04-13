|
Mai Davis, 94, passed into the presence of Jesus Christ on April 9, 2020. She was born March 24, 1926, in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Edward and Annie Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Rufus Davis, and by a brother and sister. She is survived by her daughter Beth McDowell (Stephen); her four dear grandchildren Philip (Heather), Andrew (Candy), John (Charity) and Caroline (Alex); her precious great-grandchildren Jude, Kadi, Violet, Alex, Davis, and Story. She also leaves a dear niece Ann (John) who was like a daughter to her, and her younger brother Jim (Carole) and several other nieces and nephews and her special great-great niece and nephew, Laney and Charlie.
She attended Guthrie Elementary and Humes High School. During her school years, she was voted Miss Personality. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist church, first at Chelsea Avenue, then at St. Luke's where she was a faithful member for 62 years. Mai and Rufus married in 1949 and in 1951 bought their first drugstore where she faithfully worked until their daughter was born. When Beth went to college, Mai went to work at the IRS for 13 years and made many friends there.
Mai was a lovely woman who learned to sew when she was 11 and became a master seamstress and crafter. She blessed so many with her talent. She loved to play bridge and many other games. Always willing to help and serve others, Mai loved people with her whole heart. She loved Jesus Christ first and foremost and adored her family and friends. She was full of joy and a fun-loving spirit and always made people feel special and welcome in her life. She never met a stranger.
Known as Mom, Gran, Aunt Mai, and Mai, she was devoted to her family and friends and beloved by them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family is planning a private graveside service on Saturday, April 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Guests may view the graveside through https://facebook.com/memphisfuneral/ .
Memorials may be sent to St. Luke's United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 13, 2020