Willis Lynn Mitchell, Jr., 64, of Collierville, TN died June 26, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Lynn was born May 26, 1956 in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Germantown High School and studied at The University of Memphis.



He is survived by his wife Laura, daughters Nicole Hollis and Courtney Read (Wes), son Zachary Mitchell, mother Delores Mitchell, sister Denise Carter (Chris,) brother Greg Mitchell (Jan), mother-in-law Kaye Childers and brother-in-law, Mark Stevens (Julie). He also leaves his grandchildren whom he loved dearly; Gage Harber, Jackson Mitchell, Sam Hollis, Ella Read and Avery Read, as well as many loving family members and special friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Willis Lynn Mitchell, Sr. Prior to Lynn's illness, he was employed by Lanter Distribution.

