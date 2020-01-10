|
|
|
Winnie Pearl King, age 95, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Winnie was born on July 6, 1924, in Glenwood, AR, to her late parents Oscar A. Huggins and Pearl Hughes Huggins. She was a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church.
Winnie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Willis H. King and a granddaughter Janis Dobry. She is survived by her children; Billy C. King and his wife Reba, Patsy Dobry and her husband Mitchell, four grandchildren; Ron King and his wife Ladonna, Lisa King Wilson and her husband Alan, Kelli Shedd and her husband Fred, Denise Fletcher, ten great-grandchildren; Emilee King Sparks and her husband Timothy, Jared King, Amber Shedd, Erin Shedd, Benjamin Shedd, Billy Wilson and his wife Annie Grace, Alyssa Wilson, Angel Wilson, Jessica Barker and her husband Jake, and Tori Fletcher.
The family will receive friends from 12pm until service time at 2 pm, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to Four Friends Special Needs Ministry at Longview Heights Baptist Church, 4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS. 38654
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the King family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 10, 2020