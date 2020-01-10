Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie Pearl King


1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Winnie Pearl King Obituary
Winnie Pearl King, age 95, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Winnie was born on July 6, 1924, in Glenwood, AR, to her late parents Oscar A. Huggins and Pearl Hughes Huggins. She was a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church.

Winnie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Willis H. King and a granddaughter Janis Dobry. She is survived by her children; Billy C. King and his wife Reba, Patsy Dobry and her husband Mitchell, four grandchildren; Ron King and his wife Ladonna, Lisa King Wilson and her husband Alan, Kelli Shedd and her husband Fred, Denise Fletcher, ten great-grandchildren; Emilee King Sparks and her husband Timothy, Jared King, Amber Shedd, Erin Shedd, Benjamin Shedd, Billy Wilson and his wife Annie Grace, Alyssa Wilson, Angel Wilson, Jessica Barker and her husband Jake, and Tori Fletcher.

The family will receive friends from 12pm until service time at 2 pm, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

The family requests any memorial donations be made to Four Friends Special Needs Ministry at Longview Heights Baptist Church, 4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS. 38654

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the King family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -