Winnie Rosson Blurton, 94, of Memphis, TN, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Born on June 16, 1925 in Parsons, Tennessee, Winnie is the last survivor of seven children to the late Walter T. & Willie L. Wiley Rosson. She was a graduate of Bells High School and retired from Mid-south Refrigerated Warehouse. Winnie was a long standing member of Colonial Baptist Church of Memphis where she worked many years in the church library. Winnie was also very involved with the Order of the Eastern Star and was Grand Warder of the State of Tennessee in 1979.



Along with her parents, Winnie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Robert N. Blurton, Sr.; and siblings Earl Thomas "Billy" Rosson, Arland Rosson, Ewing "Bam" Rosson, Howard Rosson, Alice Tinker, and Irene Petty. Mrs. Blurton is survived by her only child Robert N. Blurton, Jr. and his wife Dolores Palmertree; and also her best friend since 4th grade Leatrice Langston.



Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 9 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. all held at Memphis Funeral Home located at 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 8, 2019