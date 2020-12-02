, 84, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville, on November 30, 2020 with family by his side.Winston was born October 5, 1936 in Albany, Georgia the son of Winston Leslie Owens Sr. and Pauline Whitfield Owens. Winston started his own paper route at the age of 12 with the Albany Herald which earned him several awards. He kept his paper route until he joined the US Navy at age 17 in 1954 to proudly serve his country. While stationed in Hawaii, Winston advanced his technical skills in the area of radio telecommunications. After his service was complete, he began his corporate career with South Central Bell (later AT&T in Management). Winston accepted a position in Conyers, Georgia where he met the love of his life, Gloria Turner Owens. Winston and Gloria married in June of 1959. In 1966, they and their three small children relocated to Memphis, Tennessee. After developing an interest in Real Estate, Winston and Gloria obtained their Real Estate Broker's License and started their own business, Winston Owens Company, working together for many years. Winston served as church deacon during the 1960s and 1970s at Southland Baptist Church. Later attending Colonial Park Baptist Church and worshiping the past 24 years at Bellevue Baptist Church. Winston and Gloria spent their "golden years" traveling with friends and enjoying their great outdoor passion of Gardening. Winning "Yard of the Month" many times in their community as well as recognition from the City of Bartlett.Those who will deeply miss Winston include his wife, Gloria Owens. Daughter, Tammy Jones (Gordon), Daughter, Katrina Carrigan (Paul), Son, Les Owens (Penny), Sister, Linda Covey (Bill). Winston's precious adult grandchildren- Stephen Carrigan, Michael Jones, Laura Cisco, Jacob Owens, and Katie Grace Sartain. Blessings, great-grandchildren, Elle Cisco, Ezra Cisco, and Sophie Kyle Sartain. His Bellevue Baptist Church Sunday School Class. Along with a host of friends and extended family members.Winston is now reunited in Heaven with his parents and his sisters, Grace Duncan and Brenda Collins.