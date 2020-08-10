1/1
Yuk Oi Chow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yuk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yuk Oi Chow, age 88, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Yuen Chong Chow, her daughter, Chui-Lin Fong (B.Y. Fong), of Germantown, two grandchildren; Leslie Fong (Miao Li) of Sacramento, CA, Jonathan Fong of San Diego, Ca, and three great grandchildren; Audrey, Evan and Lucas all of Sacramento, CA.

The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Chow family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved