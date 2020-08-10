Yuk Oi Chow
, age 88, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Yuen Chong Chow, her daughter, Chui-Lin Fong (B.Y. Fong), of Germantown, two grandchildren; Leslie Fong (Miao Li) of Sacramento, CA, Jonathan Fong of San Diego, Ca, and three great grandchildren; Audrey, Evan and Lucas all of Sacramento, CA.The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Chow family.