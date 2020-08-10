, age 88, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Yuen Chong Chow, her daughter, Chui-Lin Fong (B.Y. Fong), of Germantown, two grandchildren; Leslie Fong (Miao Li) of Sacramento, CA, Jonathan Fong of San Diego, Ca, and three great grandchildren; Audrey, Evan and Lucas all of Sacramento, CA.