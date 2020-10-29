Yves Quiamco Dematera was born May 13, 1994, in Quezon City, Philippines to Sofia Dematera Piraglia. At the age of seventeen, he immigrated to The United States of America and in 2013, he graduated from West Babylon Senior High Schooling New York. Yves joined the United States Army at the age of twenty - one and completed basic training at Fort Benning Georgia, for Airborne Infantry. He was stationed in Alaska where he was deployed to Afghanistan for nine months. Devoted to our country and served as a Paratrooper to help us keep our freedom. He decided to leave the military to further his studies as a radiation technician. He was employed at View Incorporated as a machine operator on September 3, 2019. In March of 2020, he became a trainer for all Employees and in July, he was promoted to Process Technician. He loved Basketball, swimming, listening to music as well as dressing up his car. Most of all he was devoted to his dog "Pampoon". He was a devoted son, grandson and friend, he was the type of person who would never let you down. He had a big heart that always gave, especially to his family. He wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of.



There will be a gathering of family and friends Wednesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home - Riverside Chapel, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Memorial Park Fyneral Home - Riverside Chapel. Interment will be held at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store