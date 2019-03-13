Home

Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Elda H. Maider

Elda H. Maider Obituary
Elda H. (Petrolini) Maider, 82, formerly of Dedham, passed away March 1st, 2019 after a long illness at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. God took her "home" where there is no pain or illness". Elda is preceded in death by her parents Enrico and Enrica Petrolini as well as all of her siblings. She also is preceded in death by her son Stephen Michael Maider and her former husband Joseph E. Maider, SR Mrs. Maider is survived by her children Karen Maider of West Roxbury, Stephanie (Maider) Egan and her husband Kevin of Dedham, Lynda Maider and her life partner Peter Pearson of Littleton, and her son Joseph E. Maider, JR of Boston. Also she is survived by her grandchildren, Kristina (Maider) George and her husband Robert, Connor M.H Egan, Joseph and Rose Maider and her god-daughter LoriLee Van Pattern of San Antonio, TX A stay at home wife and mother for many years afforded her the opportunity to pursue her passions of cooking, reading, the Red Sox, and being a doting grandmother. Donations in her name may be made to HESSCO, One Merchant Street Sharon. MA, 02067. Services are Private Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600
Published in Daily News Transcript from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019
