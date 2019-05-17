|
|
Patricia A. (Cannata) Niven of West Roxbury formerly of Dedham, May 13, 2019. Beloved mother of Valerie Ryberg of Marlboro, Virginia Niven of West Roxbury, and the late Victoria Niven and Martin M. Niven. Sister of Diane LaPlante of Raleigh, NC, and Michael D. Cannata of Deerfield, NH. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson- Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, May 26 from 4-7pm. Funeral service in the funeral home, Monday, May 27 at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patricias memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in Daily News Transcript from May 17 to May 24, 2019