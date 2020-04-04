|
|
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Alexander "Alex" Rados, loving husband and father of two children, construction industry visionary, church and community leader, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by his family. Alex was born on June 7, 1928, in Los Angeles, California, eldest child of Steve P. and Angie Rados. After graduating from Eagle Rock High School, Alex was accepted at Stanford University in 1945, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1949 and his MBA in 1951. Six months after graduating from Stanford, Alex was drafted into the US Army at the onset of the Korean War and assigned within the United States. After completing his two years of service in the US Military, Alex planned to work in New York. However, due to his father Steve P.'s declining health, and at the request of his mother Angie, he returned to Southern California to work with his father in the family construction business. Alex's father died in 1957, and at the age of 29, Alex became President of Steve P. Rados, Inc. until his retirement in 2000. During his tenure as President, Alex's example of hard work and his moral and ethical leadership were an inspiration to all of its employees. As President of Steve P. Rados, Inc., Alex led the company in its growth, laying the foundation for the company's future success. At the death of his father, he became the Patriarch of the family, especially for his younger brothers, Wally who was 17 years old at the time, and Steve S. who was only 11. In 1956 Alex married Sandra, who was his loving and devoted companion throughout the 63 years of their marriage. She was his steadfast partner throughout his battle with Parkinson's disease. During his many years as President of the company, Alex participated on numerous boards and was the recipient of various awards. He was a member of the Governor's Advisory Council on Economic Development, a Director of the Orange County Boy Scouts of America, a Director of the Lon V. Smith Foundation, and a member of the Stanford Athletic Board. Alex was named President of The Beavers in the year 2000, which is a national heavy engineering construction association. He served on the board of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California and the California Contractors State License Board. Alex was Chairman of the Los Angeles District of AGC of California, and Chairman of the Heavy and Underground Division of AGC of California. He was also named "Construction Executive of the Year" in 1992 by the Construction Financial Management Association of Southern California. Alex was recipient of the prestigious "DIG" Award in 1999, presented by the Engineering Contractors' Association. Alex was very active in his church, Saint Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, where he became a member as a young man in 1956. He actively served on Cathedral boards and committees, including as President of the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Control. In 1996 he was presented with one of the highest distinctions of the Serbian Orthodox Church The Order of Saint Sava. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Steve P. and Angie Rados. He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra, his son Steve A., his daughter Sheryl, and his siblings Ollie Lynn, Sonja (Bob) Doder, Wally (Renate), and Steve S. (Stephanie), along with nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at Saint Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral on March 7, 2020. Donations may be made "In memory of Alex Rados" to Saint Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral located at 1621 West Garvey Avenue, Alhambra, California 91803.
Published in Daily Pilot from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020