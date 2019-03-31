HALVAJIAN, Andrea Aaron (Martin), 34, passed away on March 21, 2019, after a long struggle with addiction complicated by seizures that caused brain damage. She was born in and lived most of her life in California, but died in Spokane, WA. She was a lovely young woman with inner beauty shining through her smile and had a warm and loving personality. Andrea loved animals, horseback riding, driving, skiing,and playing with her nephews.Andrea is survived by her mom, Joan Halvajian of Laguna Beach, sisterAlexis Halvajian Placek and family of Lake Stevens, WA (brother in law Jimmy Placek and nephews Waylon and Henry), her bonus dad, David Anderson, many close family relatives and friends.Andrea was preceded in death by her father, Edward Halvajian in 2009 and her husband Will Martin in 2011.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nathaniel Wharton Fund at Columbia University Medical Center (whartonfund.org) for research in addiction and mental health. Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary