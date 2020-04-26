Home

Andrew Dixon


1977 - 2020
Andrew Dixon Obituary
It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved son Andrew Michael Dixon.Andrew was born on November 3, 1977 at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. He went to school in Costa Mesa and lived most of his life in the city. Andrew loved to surf, ride motorcycles and sing. He endured his share of challenges but always had time to smile and say "hello" to those he passed on the street. Andrew was known to give his last $1.00 to help someone in need. Andrew was our "go to" guy since he had the skills to fix just about anything. He was a warm, generous, loving person with a heart of gold.Andrew leaves behind his parents, Linda and Mike along with a brother, Adam, sister, Cara, his neice, Maddison and his best friend, Barbara Bellina. His family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of Andrew.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In remembrance of Andrew a gift may be made to NAMI of Orange County.
Published in Daily Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
