|
|
Anthony Kopp, 86, of Newport Beach, CA, passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2019. He leaves his wife of 61 years, as well as three daughters, three sons-in-law, eight grandchildren and a brother. He was born in Ohio and eventually moved to Long Beach, CA, where he attended Long Beach Poly High School. Tony had a rewarding career with TransAmerica, Diners Club, Walt Disney World, the 1980 Winter Olympics, Bricklin Motor Co. and his own public relations and real estate development firms. He was an avid golfer, jokester and family man. He served on the Board of Directors of the Vintage Club, Callaway Golf, Fuqua Industries and CASA. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019