Born in Kenosha, WI, to Charles and Catherine Zimmerman, Arelene and her family (including brothers Clinton, Lee, and sister Laverne) moved to Los Angeles when she was a teenager. There, she attended Belmont High, and as a proud Bruin graduated from UCLA in 1942. In 1943, Arelene joined the U.S. Navy and served as Lieutenant JG in San Diego, CA, and Lakehurst, NJ, among many other places. Following the war, she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Branham Jr. (1921-2015), a combat Marine who served in the Pacific. They worked together at United Airlines in downtown LA. They soon married, and moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico, to build a ranch and start a new life. While there, sons James III, and William were born, and following their return to Los Angeles in 1952, daughter Patrice was born. The young family soon moved to Placerville, CA, where Jim worked at Aerojet General in Folsom. Later, the family moved to Corona del Mar, when he began work at Ford Aeronutronics. Arelene enjoyed working, and spent many years at El Dorado Savings in Placerville, and The Irvine Company in Newport Beach. After retiring, Arelene and Jim enjoyed living on the beautiful Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon. Their last years were spent living with daughter Patrice and husband Bob Patterson in Corona del Mar. Arelene was intelligent, curious, and always smiling. She could accurately spell any word given to her. She was an avid reader, and adored the poems of Emily Dickinson. "We turn not older with years but newer every day." At her 100th birthday party this past September, family and friends gathered to celebrate and honor a life well lived. Arelene is survived by sons James III, William, daughter Patrice (Bob), grandchildren Eryc (Liz), Amy (Rich), Katelin (Eric), Philip, and great-grandchildren Sophie, Jocelyn, Connor, Zachary and Elliana. She is greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019