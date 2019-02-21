Barbara Swindall, 69, resident of Little Balboa Island, passed with grace on Feb. 12, 2019 surrounded by family, in her home. Barbara was often seen walking around the island for exercise, at the local gym, or preparing healthy meals for herself, and the love of her life for 37 years, Peter Brandow. She enjoyed living on Balboa Island, and was dedicated to the Villa Point neighborhood, where she owned property. She had a 30-year, real estate career in the area. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona Del Mar. Born in Toledo, Ohio, her early years were spent moving from Army base to Army base with parents Vernon and Pauline (Hayden) Swindall. A younger sister arrived, Vernon retired from the military and moved his family to California in 1960. Barbara spent her high school and college years here, showing talent in language, English literature and music. Even though USCB had student unrest in the late '60s, Barbara stayed focused, graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors, and bachelor's degrees in English and Spanish. She started teaching in Malaga Cove, Palos Verdes, but after 13 years decided to try a career in sales. Through a fortunate, casual conversation on a plane flight, she was invited to interview with IBM in Newport Beach. The company hired her and trained her to sell computer systems, some of the first available to corporate businesses. Always ready to try something creative, she and Peter decided to buy and move "freeway condemned" houses to new lots and re-sell them. After two years of hard work, they broke even. Barbara said, "You really learn a good lesson when you spend your own money!" She was a high-achiever, and entered the competitive, local real estate market to learn more. She is survived by her sister, Robin Larzelere, her half-sisters, Rose Ann Bekhor of Fairfax, VA, and Chris Ewington, of Barton On Sea, Hampshire, and her nephews, Brian and Raymond. She was recently married to Peter Brandow, and will be remembered with love by his family, Chris (wife Maggie) Brandow and Alexis Miller (husband Roger), as well as grandchildren Bess, Pearl, Gus, and Sierra. Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary