Betty Loralee Morse, resident of Huntington Beach since 1963, age 89, died from complications of dementia on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Flagship Health in Newport Beach.Betty worked her whole life to live a life that made a difference. After receiving her Masters in Counseling in 1984, Betty worked 20 years as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor at Hoag Hospital. She was active in Alanon and Alcoholics Anonymous, helping others and herself with sobriety. Betty was a wonderful singer, performing the last 15 years with the Singing Goodtimers. Betty was active in local politics for years, and served on the League of Women Voters board. Married to Don Morse in 1955, she and Don had three children, Mark, Scott and Chris, three daughter-in-laws, Deana, Christine and Susie, and seven grandchildren, Addison, Jerika, Bailey, Siena, Avery, Natalie and Ryan.A memorial celebrating Betty's life and impact will be at Skandia Clubhouse, 16444 Bolsa Chica St. in Huntington Beach on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , . Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019