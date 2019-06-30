Longtime Newport Beach resident Beverly L. Cochran passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 after a 16-month fight with pancreatic cancer; she was surrounded by family and was content in her beloved home. She is survived by her three daughters and five grandchildren. Her ashes will be scattered off the Newport coast, just as her husband's were years ago. Bev was born in Wyoming in 1930 and grew up in Colorado. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Denver University in 1952 with a degree in Sociology. During her university years, she was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and met Norbert (Nobby) Cochran, a WWII Army communications expert and aerospace engineer, whom she married in 1951. Bev and Nobby moved to Southern California in 1953, where she taught school for a few years before raising her family. Bev loved the beach, tennis, bridge, and the relaxed nature of Southern California, where she lived happily for 66 years. In 1977 she earned her Masters of Business Administration degree from UCI. She traveled the world in her 41 trips abroad and was an accomplished bridge player, attaining the level of Gold Life Master in 2017. In her final days, she was able to say her good-byes to close friends and family and remained courageous and serene to the end. She fully enjoyed and felt blessed by her 88 wonderful years of life. She was a remarkable woman and will be greatly missed. Published in Daily Pilot on June 30, 2019