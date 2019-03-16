Brad was born in Syracuse, New York to the parents of Carter Jenson and Janie Arnold. Brad's family moved to Newport Beach, CA in 1971. He graduated from Newport Harbor High School in 1979 and attended Orange Coast College. He was happiest surfing in his younger years and had a passion for watching CART/Indy Car and NASCAR races. He worked for the Newport Beach Athletic Club, Steve P. Rados Companies and Independent Roofing Consultants. There wasn't anybody funnier, friendlier or kinder. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. He is survived by his brother, Scott Jenson (Denise), brother Rick John (Jeff and Gregg Williams) and sisters Stacey Ware and Paige Smith (Kirk), his nieces Delaney Ware and Maddie Smith and nephew Charlie Smith. A celebration of life will be on Friday, March, 29th at 12:30 at Saint Andrew's Presbyterian Church, in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Surfrider Foundation. Published in Daily Pilot from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary