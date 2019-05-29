August 5, 1930 - April 22, 2019 Beloved daughter, wife, mother, died peacefully at home April 22, 2019 in the presence of family. Born Aug. 5,1930 in Evanston, IL to Virginia M. and Hardin H. Hawes. Graduated from Stanford 1952. She married WWII veteran Winslow S. Lincoln Jr. Jan. 9, 1954 and left to serve alongside her husband in the Foreign Service in Japan, Honk Kong, and Nicaragua until settling in Redlands, CA in '59. The family moved to Newport Beach in '67 and shortly after that she joined the Newport Harbor Art Museum, served on the Museum Council, including as President,10 years on the council, she then went on to join the museum staff as Head Accountant, where she worked for over 30 years before retiring. She is survived by her children Winslow, Catherine and David, and by her brother Julian. Memorial Service May 31, 11 AM at St. James Episcopal Church, 3209 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. James Church E.C. Published in Daily Pilot on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary